Manipur: Additional SP along with escort abducted, 3 sustained injuries

Imphal, Feb 28: A senior police officer and one of his escorts were abducted by armed miscreants on Tuesday evening in Manipur.

Manipur Police confirmed that Additional Superintendent M Amit Singh was abducted from his home at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Around 200 armed miscreants stormed the house of Singh, located at Wangkei Tokpam Leikai in Imphal East district.



According to the police statement, the armed miscreants vandalised the household properties of Amit Singh's residence. Additional forces were rushed to the residence of Singh; however, armed miscreants were able to abduct him along with one of his escorts.



Fortunately, after two hours of intense search operations, Singh and his escort were rescued from Kwakkeithel in Imphal West district.



It may be mentioned that during the incident, three people—Rebinash Moirangthem, Kangjam Bhimsen and an elderly woman S Kaivita around 62 years old—also sustained injuries.

