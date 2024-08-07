Manipur abuzz as Mirabai Chanu kicks off 2024 Paris Olympics today

Imphal, August 7: Excitement is at a fever pitch in Manipur as Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu prepares to kick off her campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Over the years, the ace weightlifter has won many hearts with her exceptional performances in international events and expectations are soaring among the residents of her native Manipur for today’s match.

“People in Manipur will not be sleeping tonight as Chanu's match starts at 11 pm,” Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary, Manipur State Film Development Society told The Assam Tribune.

With just hours to go before the highly anticipated encounter, wishes have been pouring in for Chanu from various corners of Manipur.

Residents of her native village, Nongpok Kakching, are eager to watch the 29-year-old face defending champion Hou Zhihui with great excitement.

Many in Manipur view Chanu’s achievements as inspirational, seeing them as a beacon of hope amid the current crisis and ethnic conflict in the state.

“Your achievement will send a message to the world and bring the attention we deserve; the peace and normalcy we crave," Miraz Shah Kori, a TV Presenter from Manipur told The Assam Tribune.

Experts, however, are somewhat skeptical about Chanu's chances in today’s match, noting that a lack of match practice might pose a challenge for the Indian weightlifter.

Notably, Chanu sustained a mild injury ahead of her match on Wednesday but has managed to recover quickly and qualify for the grand showdown.

Chanu is the only Indian weightlifter to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.

Despite an injury-plagued lead-up, she has been training in Paris for a month and has received support from Dr. Aaron Horschig, an American former weightlifter turned physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach, since 2020.

All eyes are now on Chanu, who, following her stellar performance at Tokyo 2020, carries the hopes of billions as she prepares for her match on Wednesday.