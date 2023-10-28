85 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur: 5 KCP militants held during search operation

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 28: Security forces in Manipur apprehended five active members of the Maoist Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on Friday under charges of extortion and weapon possession.

The five KCP military task force cadres were taken into custody during search operations, where they were found to be in possession of ammunition, weapons and other battle-related supplies.

As per reports, the security forces allegedly carried out a search operation in four districts—Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West—on the periphery and sensitive areas.

Taking to X, officials reported that during the search, they found a pistol, 48 live rounds of ammunition, three 7.62 mm ammunition charger clips, a pistol holster, four pairs of jungle boots, two belts, and three pairs of fighting outfit with a scarf.

In addition, a Hyundai i20 automobile without licence plates, five cell phones, and Rs 2,090 in cash were taken from the suspects.


The Assam Tribune


X