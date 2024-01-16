Manipur: 2 suspects arrested in SDPO Anand murder case

Imphal, Jan 16: Heavy protest erupted at Border town in Manipur on Monday evening following the arrest of two prime accused suspected to be involved in the murder of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand in October last year.

While confirming the report, Manipur police informed that on January 15th, at around 4:30 pm, during round patrolling of Manipur Police Special CDO Teams near Moreh College, the security personnel observed two suspected individuals who opened fire on vehicles of security personnel and ran into a cluster of houses.

On being fired upon, the security forces immediately retaliated and cordoned off the suspected houses near Moreh College. During the operation, the two suspicious individuals were chased and overpowered using minimum force and were detained for verification. On spot verification, they disclosed themselves as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai s/o (L) Marcus Khongsai of New Moreh Ward no 8. And another individual named Hemkholal Mate S/o (L) Onkholun Mate of K. Moulsang Village.

The above two individuals were arrested with one pistol along with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, ten live rounds of AK ammunition, and ten detonators with fuses.





The police statement said the arrested persons are among the main suspects behind the assassination of Late Ch. Anand Singh, MPS, SDPO Moreh, and a case has been registered in this regard for further investigation.

