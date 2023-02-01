Manipur: 2 persons arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.69 crore

Manipur, Feb 1: In continuation with war on drugs campaign, two persons, including one from Assam, has been arrested along with huge quantity of narcotic items in Imphal West on Monday.

According to official report, based on specific inputs, team of anti-smuggling unit, customs division, Imphal launched an operation and arrested the two persons near Keithalmanbi in Imphal West at around 3:40 pm.

Notably, the team also recovered huge number of contraband items, including 26,800 Amphetamine tablets and raw opium weighing 760 gram from their possession. The seized items is said to be worth of around Rs 2.69 crore in the international market.

The two arrested individuals are identified as Bahar Uddin Kaji (36), son of Sofique Uddin Kaji of Baladhan Grant in Assam’s Cachar and Panithan Panmai (24), son of Meisithui Panmei of Lukhambi, Noney. Further investigation to nab the other offender(s) of the case is going on.