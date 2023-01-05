Manipur: 2 leaders of proscribed group killed at Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal, Jan 5: Two persons suspected to be members of proscribed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has been shot dead by unknown person(s) along the Indo-Myanmar border, as per sources report.

According to sources, the incident took place at Vangli village in Myanmar on Wednesday. However, the matter was confirmed on Thursday.

Sources reported that locals of Vangli and Khenman near Behiang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district heard the gun shots on Wednesday afternoon. Later, two men were found lying in a pool of blood at Vangli village.

The two deceased were suspected to be self-styled major Yaiphaba and captain Jirilakpa. They were said to be leaders of the banned outfit UNLF, said sources.

Though it was suspected to be a killing among the outfit. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained by the time of filing this report.