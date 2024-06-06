Manipur: 12-year-old school girl killed in fatal attack

Imphal, June 6: In an unfortunate incident, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was brutally attacked with an iron rod, leading to the death of the victim.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in Thoubal district of Manipur under Khongjom Police Station.

The victim, a class IV student, was on her way to school to appear for an examination when the unfortunate incident took place.

After she was brutally attacked by the assaulter, she was immediately rushed to Thoubal District Hospital and later referred to Shija Hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The body of the young girl is now at the RIMS hospital mortuary for a postmortem. The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the assaulter has been arrested by the police. The perpetrator of the crime is identified as one Sapam Sarat (48), a resident of Sapam Sabal Leikai.

According to eyewitnesses, the minor was attacked by Sarat on her way to school without any provocation. The perpetrator tried to escape the crime scene; however, he was nabbed by the public and handed over to police.