Manipur: 10 injured as security forces hurl tear gas shells at IDPs

Imphal, Aug 1: At least ten people including three young students sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between police and protesters at Singjamei in Manipur’s Imphal East on Thursday.

A massive protest erupted in Imphal where internally displaced people came out in large numbers from relief camps and participated in the rally.

During the rally at Singjamei in Imphal East, a scuffle broke out between police and protesters resulting in injuries of protesters and a journalist. The scuffle broke out after police said that there was no permit to hold the rally as the Assembly session was going on at the moment. The protesters, however, wanted to march all the way up to the Assembly House.

Amidst an Assembly session in the state, Internally Displaced People (IDP) held a protest rally demanding they should be allowed to return back to their original places.

The police reportedly fired several rounds of tear gas shells at the protesters, resulting in a tense situation in the area.

Following this, the situation became volatile as protesters partially blocked National Highway No 102. Protesters shouted slogans by clanking kitchen utensils.

Protesters say they now have no desire to eat anything in relief camps and they only wish to return back home. Police, however, controlled the situation.

Meanwhile, children huddled at SCM School as police fired tear gas shells to control protesters