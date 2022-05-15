84 years of service to the nation
North East

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM

By PTI
Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM
Photo: Meta

Agartala, May 15: BJP state president Manik Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on Sunday morning.

Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday evening got Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and state ministers.

Union minister Pratima Bhowmick also attended the swearing-in programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and minister Ram Prasad Paul, who broke chairs during the BJP's legislative party meeting on Saturday protesting Saha's appointment as the chief minister, arrived at the Raj Bhavan moments after the swearing-in ceremony ended.

The opposition CPI(M) MLAs boycotted the programme, alleging "fascist-style violence" in the state under the BJP's rule.

PTI


