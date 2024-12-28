Man sparks controversy by shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' inside Meghalaya church

Shillong, Dec 28: A man has been booked by Meghalaya Police for allegedly trespassing into a church in Mawlynnong village and shouting "Jai Shri Ram" at the altar, sparking widespread outrage. The accused, identified as social media influencer Akash Sagar with 1.5 million followers, filmed the incident and shared it online, leading to strong condemnation from political, social, and religious groups.

Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger stated, “We have registered a case at Pynursla Police Station against a person named Akash Sagar on Instagram after a complaint was lodged. Investigation is on, and efforts are underway to nab the culprit.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the incident as a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the state. “The action seems deliberate. We, as a State Government, will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is on,” he said.

Social activist Angela Rangad, who filed a police complaint, condemned the act as a planned provocation. “Sagar deliberately and in a premeditated and planned way trespassed into the altar area and shouted non-Christian songs. This act was deliberately done to create communal disharmony, insulting the minority culture in violation of all constitutional rights of religious freedom,” she said.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC), a prominent Hindu organization in Meghalaya, also criticized the act. “We noted with anguish to see a video circulated on social media outraging and violating the religious sentiments of everyone in this peace-loving state. We condemn the activity of this individual and urge the police to take stringent and exemplary action as per law against this individual,” said CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee.

BJP Demands Action

The BJP’s state unit strongly condemned the incident, terming it a "cheap publicity stunt." Party spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said, “Such cheap publicity stunts, aimed at furthering one's personal agendas, only hurt the sensitivities of every right-thinking citizen across faiths and can act as a catalyst to inter-religious frictions. The BJP believes in the principles of positive secularism and is fiercely protective of national unity.”

Kharkrang further added, “It's important to note that the Prime Minister himself joins the Church leaders on Christmas Eve and leads the nation in celebrating the message of universal love. Any act of any individual or group, which vitiates the atmosphere of peaceful coexistence, deserves condemnation and appropriate preventive measures must be taken.”

Meghalaya Police have asked hotels, homestays, and tour operators to report any information about the accused’s whereabouts. “We are determined to ensure that such acts, which threaten peace and harmony, do not go unpunished,” said an official on condition of anonymity.