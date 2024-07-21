Man shot dead in Manipur; Banned outfit claims responsibility

Guwahati, July 21: Amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, a man was shot dead in Imphal East district by an insurgency group on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Tekcham under Lamlain police station, where the deceased, RK Prithibi Singh, was blindfolded, his hands tied behind his back, and shot from a point-blank range.



Following the incident, an insurgency group, the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive), claimed responsibility for the shooting incident, claiming Singh was spying on them for security forces.



The proscribed outfit claimed that the deceased was a former militant who teamed up with other surrendered extremists to spy for the forces.

