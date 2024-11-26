Man missing between Kangpokpi & Imphal West amidst protests over Jiribam killings

Imphal, Nov 26: As protests continue to rage across Manipur following the abduction and killing of six family members in Jiribam, another worrying development has emerged on Tuesday.

A Meitei man, Kamal Babu Singh, has been missing since Monday afternoon, sparking fresh tension in the already violence-ravaged state.

Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou, left for work at Leimakhong, a border area between the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district and Meitei-dominated Imphal West district, but his family lost contact with him around 2 pm.













AT Photo: Kamal Babu Singh

His phone went switched off, and he has not been heard from since. His disappearance has fuelled anxiety among locals already grappling with the tragic events in Jiribam.

Authorities in Kangpokpi district have launched joint search operations in the surrounding areas, involving both local police and central forces. However, no information on Singh's whereabouts has been found as of yet.

The situation in Imphal and nearby areas has grown tense since Tuesday morning, as women from the Sekmai Assembly Constituency began protesting in large numbers.

They have blocked roads, demanding answers regarding the missing man’s whereabouts and seeking justice for Singh's disappearance.













AT Photo: Women protesting and demanding answers about the missing man's whereabouts

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the Jiribam tragedy continues to reverberate across the state. A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the brutal kidnapping and killing of three children and three women by militants.

The complaint also highlights the recent deaths of eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, in the area. A case has been registered with the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), and an FIR has been filed at Borobekra Police Station of Jiribam under various sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

The killing of the six family members in Jiribam, coupled with the ongoing abductions and killings, has led to widespread protests, with locals demanding justice for the victims.

As protests and roadblocks continue across the state, the issue of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) remains a flashpoint. On Monday, despite a curfew and heavy security in Imphal, thousands of women staged a massive rally in Imphal East district, demanding the repeal of AFSPA, which has been reimposed in several areas due to the rising unrest.

The tension in Manipur shows no signs of abating as residents continue to protest against the violence, demanding accountability for the ongoing deaths and the resolution of their security concerns.