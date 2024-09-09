Man kills wife, infant in Tripura, later hangs self

Agartala, Sept 9: Tripura Police on Monday found three members of a family dead inside a locked room at Nabaram Para of Debdaru under South Tripura district. Prima facie evidence suggests that 30-year-old Biranta Tripura killed his wife and daughter, and later Biranta took his own life by hanging himself.

The police had registered a complaint and started an investigation, a police official has said.



According to the locals, nothing looked abnormal till last Friday, and since then none of them were seen venturing out of their room.



On Monday, locals informed police after a foul smell pervaded the area adjacent to the house. When police broke open the main door, the horrific incident came to light.



Biranta Tripura was found dead hanging from the ceiling. His three and a half-year-old infant girl and wife, Shyama Tripura (24) were lying on the earthen surface with their throats slit.



“As per the preliminary investigation, the lady and the child were brutally killed. There was blood spilt all over the surface of the room. The weapon that was used for inflicting the injuries had also been seized from the room. Another dead body was recovered from the room. It seems that he died by suicide. We are investigating the case to unearth the mystery behind the incident,” Abhijit Das, an official of the Debadaru police outpost, told The Assam Tribune.



According to Das, a forensic team has been pressed into action to collect the scientific evidence. “In the presence of an executive magistrate, the doors were broken. The whole process was videographed, and all formalities were followed before recovering the mortal remains,” said Das. The bodies had been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

