Man held for sexually abusing minor in Tripura

Guwahati, June 26: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Udaipur area of Gomati district in Tripura.

The accused has been identified as Jahangir Mia who was held by the locals for the alleged misdeed and was later handed over to the police.

The incident occurred on Friday when Jahangir convinced the young girl to accompany him to see a huge rat at a distant place.

The girl screamed for help following which the locals reached the spot and rescued the minor from him.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under the Section 45 and IPC 358/8 who is currently under the police custody.