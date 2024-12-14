Man held for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Dec 14:The Itanagar Police have arrested a person for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Tapor Mara, alias Dev Mara, had allegedly raped the minor from Assam who had been working as his domestic help for the last few months, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said today.

"The accused is a driver who resides in Yupia-III village. Following the death of his wife due to illness, the accused allegedly began sexually exploiting the victim, whom he had employed as a domestic help in September, 2024," the SP said. The victim had fled her employer's residence on December 11. She was later rescued and referred to a Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A case under Sections 65(1)/351(3) of the BNS, 2023, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, has been registered at the Itanagar Women Police Station.

Earlier in September, a special court in Arunachal Pradesh sentenced a hostel warden to death, who has been convicted in a case of sexual assault on 21 minor students of a state-run residential school in ShiYomi district.

The case came to light in November 2022 when a man lodged a complaint with the Monigong Police Station, alleging Bagra of sexually assaulting, harassing, and attempting to rape his 12-year-old twin daughters at the residential school.

By-

Correspondent