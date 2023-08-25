Man gets life sentence for raping blind minor in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 25: A special POCSO court of Tripura's Khowai district on Thursday convicted a person for commission of multiple rapes on a specially challenged minor victim for a period of three months. The convict was consequently awarded lifelong imprisonment till death. A cash penalty of Rs 60,000 was also imposed on the convict.

According to available information, on February 12, 2019, Khowai police station received a written complaint against one Sujit Tanti (27) who had allegedly raped the blind minor daughter of the complainant on several occasions for three months. The FIR against Tanti also stated that he had threatened the challenged victim of dire consequences and even issued death threats to keep silent on the matter.

The kins of the victim could come to know about the barbaric torture on her after she was detected pregnant. She started to fall ill to and fro which prompted her family members to take her to the hospital. After some tests the doctors informed the family members that she was pregnant.

Later, the victim narrated her ordeal before the family members. Accordingly, the police registered a specific case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376(3), 506 and section six of the POCSO Act. Police submitted the Charge sheet on September 28, 2019 after a thorough investigation.

After examining the statements of 20 witnesses, the Special POCSO Court convicted Tanti under IPC section 376 and section four of the POCSO, additional public prosecutor Abhijit Bhattacharjee said.