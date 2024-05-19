Man from Jharkhand shot dead at Imphal, two others injured 

Imphal, May 19: One labourer from Jharkhand was shot dead while two others sustained bullet injuries following a shooting incident at Naorem-thong Khumanthem Leikai under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station on Saturday around 7:40 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Sree Ram Hangsada, aged 41, from Jharkhand. The injured individuals are Bittu Murmu, aged 22, and Mitalal Soran, aged 50, both residents of Jharkhand.

All three men are labourers working for Keystone Infra Private Limited. Upon hearing the news, security forces, including the Superintendent of Police for Imphal West, rushed to the area. A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory investigated the crime scene, and the body of Sree Ram Hangsada has been deposited at the RIMS mortuary.

The motives behind the incident remains unclear, as no group has claimed responsibility so far. However, the police have registered an FIR and are searching for the perpetrators.



