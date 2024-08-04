Man detained for alleged sexual assault on elderly woman in Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 4: Sikkim police have detained a man in Gyalshing district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 69-year-old woman at her home. The incident reportedly occurred on July 30, when the suspect visited the victim’s house around 9:30 a.m. and carried out the assault. The victim’s family filed an official complaint on August 2 at approximately 4:50 p.m., prompting the investigation and arrest.

Following the complaint, the victim was taken to Dentam Primary Health Centre (PHC) for a medical examination, where her statement was recorded in the presence of her legal daughter. They also conducted a medical examination on the suspect and preserved pertinent evidence.



Authorities have requested the appointment of a forensic expert from the Law Secretary through the SP of Gyalshing to further analyse the evidence. The investigation is ongoing, with more details anticipated.



In another case last month, Sikkim police detained a man in Gangtok district on charges of impregnating a mentally challenged woman. The detention followed a complaint filed by the woman’s sister, who noticed the absence of her sister’s menstrual periods for about three months, which a subsequent test confirmed.



Both incidents underscore the ongoing efforts of Sikkim police to address and investigate serious allegations swiftly and thoroughly.

