Makeup artist from Meghalaya faces racism in Mumbai; called "china ka maal"

Guwahati, April 17: Racism against the people of Northeastern states is far from over in India. Every time a case of racism comes to the fore, it creates a media hype followed by assurance tweets from the ministers in Northeast and the matter slowly fades away. However, the mentality of the people remains stagnant.

Recently a makeup artist from Meghalaya while having a good time with her friends was name called and abused verbally by a group of people in Mumbai.

While sharing her ordeal on social media, the make-up artist who goes by the handle aunadinephanbuh stated that she along with her friends encountered a group of people in South of Bombay when they passed comments like “China Maal” or “China ka maal”.

