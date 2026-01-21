Major wildfire near Indo-China border in Sikkim contained by Army, locals

Gangtok, Jan 21: A massive fire that broke out in the high-altitude border region near Kupup village in East Sikkim, was successfully contained following a high-stakes operation involving the Indian Army, local residents and the civil administration.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, the blaze, which ignited on January 20, triggered immediate security concerns due to its proximity to the “Zero Line” and key military installations along the Indo-China border.

Local witnesses said the fire spread rapidly across the rugged terrain, fuelled by an ongoing dry spell and strong winds.

A series of loud explosions were heard from the site, causing alarm in the area. However, a coordinated response by security forces and villagers prevented the flames from reaching inhabited areas or critical infrastructure.

The Army attributed the recent surge in forest fires in the region to abnormally dry foliage in the hills, coupled with heavy winds.

The incident followed a similar fire reported just days earlier, on January 18, at Thambi View Point near the Nathula border.

Despite the challenging terrain and the fast-moving nature of the blaze, officials confirmed that it was brought under control without any loss of life or damage to property.

The successful containment has been credited to the high level of alertness maintained by border personnel and the swift cooperation of the local community.

Officials have cautioned that the prevailing dry weather continues to pose a risk to the sensitive Himalayan region, where forest fires are common during this season in Sikkim.