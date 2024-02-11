Major Road Accident in Gangtok: 3 dead, 5 critical

Sikkim, Feb 11: A tragic road accident unfolded on the evening of February 10, 2024, at around 7:30 p.m. near Mela Ground, Ranipool, Sikkim, where a speeding truck collided with vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in severe injuries to numerous individuals.

Emergency response teams swiftly transported 27 victims to Central Referral Hospital from 7:40 p.m. onward.

Unfortunately, two individuals were declared dead upon arrival. Six others were in critical condition, with one patient succumbing to injuries despite the dedicated efforts of a multidisciplinary critical care team.



At present, five individuals remain in critical condition, receiving specialised care in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Orthopaedic Ward under the supervision of Surgical and Orthopaedic Specialists. Sixteen individuals with injuries are under observation and treatment within the hospital.

On a slightly positive note, three patients were discharged after receiving first aid at the hospital. Dr. (Col) NS Chhabra, Additional Medical Superintendent and Head Administration of Central Referral Hospital, reassured the public of the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive care for all those affected by the tragic road accident.