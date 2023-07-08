Major reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh Police Department

Itanagar, July 8: In a major reshuffle, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has ordered transfer and posting of 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers across the state.

Of the 35 transferred officials, 14 are IPS and 21 are APPS officers.

Atleast nine of the 21 transferred APPS officers of ASP rank have been promoted to the rank of SP, according to the government ‘order’.

As per the ‘order’, the State Government has transferred DIGP (PHQ) Vijay Kumar to newly-created Itanagar Range Police administration and posted in the same position, while SP (SIT & Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo have been shifted to Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and appointed as SP, Itanagar and Naharlagun respectively. Likewise, Lower Subansiri district SP Dr Sachin Singhal has been posted as SP (Traffic), ICR.



It may be mentioned that the Khandu Cabinet on May 31 last approved creation of the Itanagar Range Police administration, headed by a DIG with three SP-level officers under ICR to ensure effective law & order, and safety and security of citizens of the state capital.



DIGP (Fire & Emergency Services) Asif Md Ali has been given the post of DIGP (HQ), while DIGP (HQ) Amit Roy has been given the charge of DIGP (Security).



Pakke Kessang SP Habung Hailang has been transferred and posted as Chief Security Liasoning Officer (CSLO) of CM’s Security Cell, while incumbent CSLO Kirli Padu has been shifted and posted as SP Changlang.



East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta has been given the post of SP Tirap, and Namsai SP Dr D W Thungon has been transferred and posted as SP Tawang.



The promoted APPS officers include: ASP (Tawang) Thuptan Jambey, who has been posted as SP Leparada, ASP (ICR) Dekio Gumja shifted as CO, 2nd AAPBn, Aalo; ASP (Pasighat) Tashi Darang posted as SP, Pakke Kessang; ASP (City) Thutan Jamba posted as SP, Upper Subansiri; ASP (Pasighat) posted as SP, Upper Siang; ASP (Dibang Valley) Ringu Ngupok posted as SP, Dibang Valley; ASP (Lohit) Sange Thinley posted as SP Namsai; ASP (Itanagar) Kamdam Sikom posted as SP, East Kameng; and Deputy CO, 1st AAPBn (Chimpu) SD Thongdok posted as CO, 1st IRBn, Namsangmukh.