Major reshuffle: 60 bureaucrats, 10 police officers transferred in Manipur

Guwahati, Jan 30: As many as 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers were transferred in the largest administrative reshuffle since ethnic violence broke out in the Manipur in May 2023.

Paulunthang Vaiphei, the Director General of the State Academy of Training, has been assigned the role of Additional Chief Secretary.

While Anurag Bajpai, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, will now serve as Additional Chief Secretary for Textiles, Commerce, and Industries.

Moreover, Arun Kumar Sinha, currently the Principal Secretary for Textiles, Commerce, and Industries, has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change.'

Devesh Deval, who was holding dual responsibilities as Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Tourism) and Resident Commissioner of Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi, will now focus solely on the Tourism Department.

The reshuffle also includes several police transfers. Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Balwal has been appointed as the new SP of Imphal East, while Senapati SP Anupam has been transferred as Joint Secretary in the Home Department.Chandel SP Shivanand Surve will take over as SP of Senapati, and Churachandpur SP Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir has been posted as Senior Staff Officer to the Director General of Police.

This large-scale overhaul comes as Manipur continues to struggle with ethnic violence between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribe in the hills, which has so far resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced nearly 60,000 people.

With inputs from news agency