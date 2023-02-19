Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, Feb 19: A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface, NCS added. The earthquake struck at 12:12PM.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 19-02-2023, 12:12:18 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 34km ESE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, NCS said in a tweet.





