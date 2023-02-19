84 years of service to the nation
North East

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh

By The Assam Tribune
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh
Representational image

Guwahati, Feb 19: A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface, NCS added. The earthquake struck at 12:12PM.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 19-02-2023, 12:12:18 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 34km ESE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, NCS said in a tweet.



The Assam Tribune


