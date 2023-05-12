Madhup Vyas appointed as Mizoram chief electoral officer

Aizawl, May 12: The Mizoram government has appointed Madhup Vyas as the new chief electoral officer, an official said on Friday.

Vyas, a 2000-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, has also been designated as the secretary to the Mizoram government in charge of the election department, he said.

Notably, elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year.

"Mizoram has got a new CEO after one year as the post was lying vacant since April last year," the official said.

In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has a strength of six MLAs, the Congress has five and the BJP one.

The MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance and a part of the NDA government at the Centre, but the party doesn't have any alliance with the saffron camp in the state.