Machete attack at Arunachal hospital: 2 dead, 9 injured including police officer

Itanagar, Nov 14: Two people were killed, and nine, including the officer in-charge of Seppa Police Station, were injured after a man went on a killing spree at the Seppa District Hospital, on Thursday.

The assailant, alleged to be mentally challenged, attacked patients and medical staff at the hospital's gynae ward with a machete.

According to Kamdam Sikom, Superintendent of Police (SP) for East Kameng, the incident unfolded rapidly, with the accused assaulting several people before the police could intervene.

"When we reached the scene, the accused had already harmed 2-4 people. During our efforts to stop him, our officer-in-charge also sustained injuries," said Sikom.

The injured, including three who suffered serious wounds, were immediately rushed to TRIHMS for further treatment. Authorities acted swiftly, apprehending the accused before he could cause further harm. Police even resorted to firing shots to subdue the attacker, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

"The situation is under control, and the accused is in custody. Our primary focus is ensuring the injured receive proper medical care," Sikom added.

The SP assured the public that an investigation is underway and confirmed that the accused will face strict legal action. "The accused will be punished according to the law, and we will do our best to ensure justice is served," Sikom added.

The incident has understandably shaken the locals, who are now hoping for thorough investigation and swift legal action.