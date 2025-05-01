LSA alleges horse-trading, urges Mizoram governor to scrap LADC

Aizawl, May 1: Amid escalating political instability in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), the Lai Students' Association (LSA) has urged Mizoram Governor Lt Gen VK Singh (retd) to dissolve the Council and initiate steps for early elections before November this year.

Speaking to reporters at Lawngtlai today, LSA president K Lalhuliana said the student body submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Tuesday, citing the continuing instability plaguing the LADC. He lamented that frequent toppling of executive committees and constant jostling for power among Members of District Council (MDCs) have crippled governance and delayed development across the Council's jurisdiction.

"The LADC has become a stage for horse-trading and power games, which has brought disrepute to the council and harmed the welfare of the people it is meant to serve," Lalhuliana said.

According to the LSA, it has credible information that ongoing negotiations involving monetary inducements and promises of political appointments are being used to form a new executive committee. The association warned that it would resist any such attempts and would not accept the formation of a fresh executive body under these circumstances.

Despite these objections, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that Governor Singh on Wednesday approved the appointment of BJP MDC N Zangura as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the LADC, following his election as leader of the newly formed United Legislature Party (ULP). The file has reportedly been sent to Chief Minister Lalduhoma for necessary action.

The ULP consists of 11 MNF MDCs and one BJP member, Zangura, while it also claims the outside sup-port of lone Congress MDC and former CEM C Lalmuanthanga. On an earlier occasion, the group staged a show of strength by parading before the Governor and staking claim to form the next executive.

However, political intrigue deepened last week when another MDC, Tuturu Singh of ZPM, who was expected to join the BJP along with Zangura, allegedly backtracked after a last-minute meeting with ZPM leaders.

However, Zangura maintained that his group still commands a majority with 13 MDCs, after BN Thangpuia, a former executive member in the LADC, joined the BJP on April 25. Though Thangpuia had earlier resigned from ZPM-led leadership, reports suggest he later returned to the ZPM fold after being offered a key portfolio by then CEM V Zirsanga.

This is the fourth change in leader-ship during the current term of the LADC, which began after the November 2020 elections. The MNF had then swept the polls, securing 20 of the 25 seats, and formed the Government under CEM Manghmunga Chinzah. However, Chinzah's tenure lasted less than a year as he was ousted by V Zirsanga. Zirsanga's own term ended in turmoil after he was convict-ed in a corruption case in January 2023 and handed a four-year jail sentence and a Rs 4 lakh fine, prompting his resignation in March the same year.