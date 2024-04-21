LS Polls: Meghalaya records highest voter turnout in its electoral history

Shillong, April 21: Meghalaya has registered the highest voter turnout in its electoral history for any Lok Sabha elections, with 76.60 percent turnout, raising the question of whether it’s a pro- or anti-incumbency verdict.

In the final tally, the Shillong parliamentary constituency registered 73.78 percent voter turnout. The tally for the Tura seat was 81.37 percent.

The total figure of 76.60 percent is higher than the previous standalone Lok Sabha turnout of 2019, which was 71.43 percent. The highest voter turnout registered, however, was in 1998, which was 74.38 percent, but the Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously with assembly polls.

Therefore, this year’s turnout is not only higher than the standalone figure of 2019, but also higher than the 1998 turnout. The 2024 figure surpassed the 2019 Lok Sabha voter turnout by 5.17 percent and the 1998 election figure by 2.22 percent.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout for the Tura seat was 81.38 percent, and the voter turnout for the Shillong seat was 65.48 percent.

The turnout in Tura was almost the same and differed by just 0.1 percent, but what made the difference were voters coming out in large numbers in Shillong constituency, which surpassed the 2019 turnout by 8.3 percent.

What does this surge in voters’ enthusiasm mean in Shillong constituency only June 4 would reveal, but a cursory glance at the political scene would tell that the new entrant, the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) was able to generate enthusiasm, especially in the rural constituencies.

Massive rallies have been held in support of the party and there have been occasional scuffles between the supporters of the VPP and the National People’s Party (NPP). With Congress MP Vincent Pala fighting anti-incumbency, political analysts say the fight is mainly between the VPP and the ruling dispensation the NPP.

Maintaining the same high turnout in Tura could also spell trouble for the NPP. Its sitting MP, Agatha Sangma is also fighting anti-incumbency and faces a tough challenge from the Congress’ Saleng Sangma and the Trinamool Congress, Zenith Sangma.



Meanwhile, the NPP has thanked the voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. The party said it received love and support from the people for its two candidates due to the developmental work being carried out by the NPP-led government.

