LS Polls: ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in Manipur

Imphal, April 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling at 11 polling stations in five assembly constituencies of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (IMPC) that went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, officials said.

Re-polling in these stations, spread in two districts—Imphal West and Imphal East—of the strife-torn state, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 22.

The ECI has directed that the poll taken on April 19, 2024, in respect of 11 polling stations of the IMPC be void and appointed April 22, 2024, as the date for taking a fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of polling from 7 am to 5 pm, according to a press release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur late Saturday night.

The 11 polling stations where re polling is scheduled to take place on April 22 include 3/11 Sajeb (A) at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and 3/21- Khurai Thongam Leikai at S Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), both in Khurai assembly constituency, 4/43-Bamon Kampu (North-A) at Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School, 4/44-Bamon Kampu (North-B) at Pioneer Academy, 4/45- Bamon Kampu (South West) at Irilbung High School (North Wing), 4/46- Bamon Kampu (South East) at Irilbung High School (South Wing)—all four in Kshetrigao assembly constituency, 5/31-Khongman Zone-V(A) at the National Children’s School in Thongju Assembly Constituency, 10/1-Iroishemba at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mamang Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Western Wing), 10/6- Iroishemba Mayai Leikai at Iroishemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing)-all three in Uripok assembly constituency and 18/22- Khaidem Makha at Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing) in Konthoujam assembly constituency.

All the voters of these polling stations are hereby appealed to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, the release added.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats—the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Manipur parliamentary constituencies. The first phase was held in Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur on April 19, while the second phase of polling for the remaining Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency will be held on April 26, 2024, and counting is scheduled for June 4.

The voting on April 19 will decide the fate of six candidates: Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (INC), Th Basantakumar (BJP), Maheshwar Thounaojam (RPI-Athawale), Independent candidates RK Somendro alias Kaiku, retired Col H Sarat and Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba in Inner Manipur while Alfred Kanngam Arthur(INC),Kachui Timothy Zimik (Naga People's Front), Independent candidates S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.