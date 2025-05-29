Low-intensity blast at Tripura-Mizoram border sparks tensions in Phuldungsei village

Agartala, May 29: A low-intensity explosion damaged an under-construction tourism facility near the disputed Tripura-Mizoram border, escalating tensions in the sensitive Phuldungsei village early Wednesday morning.

Officials said unidentified individuals hurled explosives at the site, which was being developed by the Forest Department as part of an ecotourism project. Though the facility was vacant at the time, the blast caused damage to several parts of the structure, including multiple walls.

Following the incident, police forces from both Tripura and Mizoram were immediately alerted and have launched a joint investigation. Preliminary inputs have been exchanged, and efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators.

The affected structure lies in a stretch of land long disputed between the two states, a dispute that has recently reignited calls from residents of Jampui Hills for a lasting resolution.

“This issue has lingered for too long. The governments of Tripura and Mizoram must engage in dialogue and settle this dispute amicably. Investment in tourism could benefit everyone in the region,” said a local resident.

Sources within the administration acknowledged the seriousness of the matter. Officials from both states are closely monitoring the situation, while security has been stepped up in the border area to prevent any further escalation.

Phuldungsei is a remote village located in the hill ranges along the Tripura–Mizoram border. The dispute gained prominence in August 2020 when Chandni Chandran, then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur (now District Magistrate of North Tripura), raised jurisdictional concerns in a letter to the District Magistrate of North Tripura.

Around 130 residents of Phuldungsei were listed under Mizoram’s Hacchek (ST) constituency, identified as part of “Zampui Phuldungsei”.

However, these individuals are officially registered under the Phuldungsei Village Council in Tripura and have been receiving ration supplies from a shop in Kanchanpur.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing resettlement of over 33,000 displaced Brus, an issue that has previously stalled efforts to resolve the border dispute. Mizoram officials maintain that the village straddles both states, noting that a key road running through it connects the two.

With tensions running high, both Tripura and Mizoram officials face growing pressure to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the border dispute while ensuring the security of local residents and development projects.