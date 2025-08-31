Loud music, alcohol at immersions against Hindu spirit, says Tripura Minister

Agartala, Aug 31: Tripura minister Sudhangshu Das has said that playing loud music during idol immersion processions and dancing under the influence of alcohol go completely against the spirit of Hinduism.

His remarks came as the state ushered in the festive season with Ganesh Puja celebrations.

"Immersion of idols by dancing under the influence of alcohol is totally against the spirit of the Hindu religion and culture. I appeal to positive-minded people to come forward to put an end to such a culture," he posted on Facebook.

"We must try to bring the younger generation out from such a wrong path and drive them towards spirituality," said the animal resources development minister.

The high court has already barred the playing of high-decibel sound systems, or 'DJ boxes', after 10 pm.

Police said they were taking steps to curb sound pollution in Agartala.

"We are taking legal action whenever the guidelines are being flouted. During Ganesh Puja, some complaints regarding the high-decibel sound systems were recieved, and action was taken," said Rana Chatterjee, the officer-in-charge of the West Agartala police station.





PTI

