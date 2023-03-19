Lone Butterfly Park in Tripura becoming tourist hotspot

Guwahati, March 19: The lone Butterfly Park in Tripura located at Chottakhola near the Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary is becoming a major tourist hub not only for backpackers from India but also from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

The park, inaugurated in 2016 on 5.5 hectares of land, is home to 250 species of butterflies. Deputy Conservator of Forest, Krishnagopal Roy while speaking to media said that due to the close proximity of the endangered bison park at Trishna wildlife sanctuary and Indo-Bangla Maitri Park which was established to commemorate the Bangladesh liberation war, visitors can witness three spots in one visit.

The park provides all possible habitat requirements for the elusive and fascinating creatures, including a breeding facility, artificial foods and plants which are favourite to the butterflies.

The forest department is working to promote the butterflies in the state which is rich in natural resources. In recent survey by the forest officials it was found that such parks could be set up in twenty more places. Hence they are trying to increase the number of butterflies to make the tourism industry of the state more attractive, forest officials were quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in its endeavour to promote butterflies, the Tripura Forest Department declared “Common Birdwing” as the state butterfly recently and took some steps to promote the pristine insect as a tool to attract tourists.

According to wildlife and environment experts, butterflies are deemed to be the indicators of a good ecological balance and healthy nature. However, in recent times, the number of butterflies and their natural habitats are decreasing alarmingly due to global environmental pollution caused by humans and climate change. As such the species need to be preserved.