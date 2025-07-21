Loktak Lake needs unified scientific plan, not tourism-first model: Manipur Govt

Imphal, July 20: Dr T Brajakumar Singh, Director of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, has called for a unified scientific approach to ensure the sustainable management of Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in North East India, located in Bishnupur district.

Dr Brajakumar made the appeal after attending a series of presentations during a one-day scientific discussion titled ‘Reviving Loktak: A Discourse on Conservation and Sustainable Management of Loktak Lake,’ organised last week by the Department of Environmental Science, Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), Imphal.

He stressed that ecotourism should be a by-product of effective lake management, not its primary goal. The department, he said, is ready to support target-based, lab-to-field projects aimed at conserving the lake.

Acknowledging various challenges in implementing conservation efforts, he emphasized the need to incorporate key human activities surrounding the lake into all planning and discussion.

Sharing a similar sentiment, DMU Vice Chancellor Prof W Chanbabu Singh highlighted the importance of an integrated approach, blending scientific research and academic insight to shape effective government policies.

Earlier in the programme, leading scientists and academics presented research on various aspects of Loktak’s ecosystem, including: Phumdi (floating biomass) and its potential uses, carbon and methane capture from wetlands and nature-based wastewater treatment techniques.

Speakers included Prof Ksh Lalbihari (Manipur University, Life Sciences), Dr P Albino Kumar (NIT Manipur), Dr RS Khoiyangbam (Manipur University, Environmental Science), Dr T Basanta (ICAR, Soil Science), Dr Birla Maibam (DMU, Chemistry), and Dr Rajiv Kangabam (Lead, Manipur Technical Innovation Hub)

The event was moderated by noted environmentalist Salam Rajesh.

The discussion was formally inaugurated by Prof W Chanbabu Singh, accompanied by Prof Ksh Birbal Singh, Dean, School of Human and Environmental Science, among others.