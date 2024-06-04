Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: ZPM leading in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 4: With the counting of votes currently under way, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is leading by 42831 votes in Mizoram, followed by K Vanlalvena of MNF and Lalbiakzama of INC.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka received 14,189 votes till the filing of this report.



Total votes cast in the state: 4,87,013.



As per the latest electoral roll, Mizoram has 8,56,364 voters, out of which 4,14,805 are male voters and 4,41,559 are female voters.



There are 4,963 service voters (male: 4872, female: 91), 4741 voters aged 85 and above (male: 2167, female: 2574), 3396 PwD voters (male: 1876, female: 1521), and 36,370 young voters between the ages of 18 and 19 (male: 18,659, female: 17,711).

