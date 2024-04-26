Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Polling begins in 7 seats in Assam, Tripura and Manipur

Guwahati, April 26: Seven Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern regions – five in Assam, one in Tripura and a portion of one seat in strife-torn Manipur—are polling in the second phase.

In Assam, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Silchar and Karimganj are the five constituencies where polling is underway. A total of 61 candidates will be in fray in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election across the five constituencies in Assam.

Key candidates who are in fray in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam are: Pradyut Bordoloi (Nagaon, Congress), Joyram Engleng (Diphu, Congress), Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalguri, BJP) and Parimal Suklabaidhya (Silchar, BJP).

The Manipur Outer Lok Sabha seat, encompassing 13 assembly segments across 8 districts, will decide the fate of four candidates in the second phase.

A multi-cornered contest will be witnessed in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, where nine candidates are in the fray, a senior election official said.

Voting started at 7 a.m. today in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations.

The seats going to polls on April 26 include all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three each in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura.

Some of the prominent candidates on the ballot today include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, and actor-turned politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil.

The next phase of the election is due on May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.