Lok Sabha approves President’s Rule in Manipur after intense 2 am debate

Imphal, April 3: In a dramatic late-night session, the Lok Sabha on Thursday confirmed the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, following a heated discussion that began shortly after the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The government’s move to initiate the debate at 2 am took the Opposition by surprise. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Speaker Om Birla to take up the statutory resolution, leading to protests from Opposition benches.

However, the Speaker proceeded with the discussion, allowing Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the resolution.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opened the Opposition’s response, highlighting the casualties, displacement, and looting of weapons amid the ongoing crisis.

He accused the government of failing in its duty to maintain law and order, stating, “The real failure has been one of national security, of basic decency for the people suffering the torment of violence.”

In his reply, Shah attributed the unrest in Manipur to a judicial ruling, stating that the violence stemmed from a High Court decision rather than communal or terrorist activity.

“This is neither a riot nor terrorism. This is ethnic violence between two communities due to the interpretation of a High Court decision,” he said.

The Home Minister also reassured Parliament that Manipur had not witnessed fresh violence in the past four months, from December to March.

He detailed the government’s relief efforts, mentioning the provision of food, medical aid, and online education for displaced persons in relief camps.

However, he admitted that camp conditions could never match the comfort of home. Shah also warned against politicising the crisis, citing a history of prolonged ethnic conflicts in the region.

Following the debate, the Lok Sabha adopted the resolution by voice vote, endorsing the proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur issued on February 13 under Article 356(1) of the Constitution.

With agency inputs