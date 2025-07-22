Locals stall block office launch, force minister to retreat over ‘broken promises’ in Shillong

Shillong, July 22: Residents of Mawpat block on Monday prevented two Cabinet ministers from inaugurating a block office and raised anti-government slogans, waving black flags for empty promises.

Community and Rural Development Minister, AT Mondal and local MLA and Minister-in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, AL Hek, had to return embarrassed as they couldn’t inaugurate the Mawpat Block Integrated Development Complex.

According to the residents, the land for the building was donated by the Dorbar Shnong (village council) with an agreement that the government would provide jobs to the locals and adequate funding for the block’s development.

However, the promises under the agreement were not allegedly honoured by the government. The residents also claimed that the government has failed to implement minimum wages, and the casual and contractual employees were being paid Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 monthly.

The residents have demanded a written assurance from the government before the inauguration. “If the government is ready to give us a written assurance, we will attend the inauguration of the block office,” Mawpat Rangbah Shnong (village chief) Judah Wahlang said.

Taken aback by the sudden protest, Mondal said, “The new office is for the people, but if they are not happy, the government would not go ahead with the inauguration. The residents want the agreement to be implemented in letter and spirit.”

On the other hand, Hek expressed concern over such protests. Though he tried hard to convince the residents to allow the inauguration, he was stopped.

“I am just a local MLA, and I am not the Minister of the C&RD department. However, if there are grievances, they should have come and met me or the government,” he said.