Locals, including wife, lead protests over missing man from Army camp in Manipur

Imphal, Dec. 1: Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Kanto Sabal, Imphal West, near Leimakhong, Kangpokpi, on Saturday over the disappearance of a man from a nearby Army camp.

The man, identified as Laishram Kamal Babu, went missing six days ago, prompting a wave of protests from local women demanding answers from the Indian Army.

The women, including Babu's wife, Akoijam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Belarani, led the protests, calling for the safe return of the missing man.

The protesters chanted slogans, demanding that the Indian Army vacate the area and accusing them of failing to recover Kamal Babu despite the passage of six days.

One protester questioned the Army's purpose, saying, “What is the purpose of all of you being here if you have not been able to recover a missing man and hand him over safely to his family?”

Belarani, who spoke emotionally to the press, vowed not to leave the Army camp until her husband was safely returned to her.

She recounted the events of November 25, when she first learned of her husband's disappearance. “I called him at 6 pm, but his phone was switched off. I reached out to his colleague to inquire about his whereabouts, and that's when I learned that he was missing," Belarani said.

In an appeal to the Indian Army, she said, “I only have one demand. I want my husband back, alive. Please return him to me. He went missing in the Army camp, and they should find him and bring him back to me.”

As protests continued across the Imphal valley, the Army intensified its search operation for Kamal Babu. According to the Indian Army, Kamal Babu had been employed as a work supervisor by a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services at the Leimakhong military station.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged the Army to take responsibility for rescuing the missing man. Since the incident, various protests and demonstrations have been held, with locals demanding the authorities trace and safely rescue Kamal Babu.

An FIR was filed with the Sekmai police station, and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an ultimatum, demanding that the authorities rescue Kamal Babu at the earliest and hand him over to the family.

The search for Kamal Babu is ongoing, and authorities are under increasing pressure to resolve the case.