Locals block NH-37 in Manipur over deplorable road condition

Imphal, Mar 24: National Highway-37 in Manipur’s Imphal West district has remained blocked for several days as locals protest against its deteriorating condition.

The people have vowed to continue the blockade until authorities take concrete steps to improve the road.

The blockade, stretching from the Oriental College area to Langjing, has severely disrupted daily life.

Frustrated residents stated that they were compelled to take this action after enduring the poor road conditions for the past four years without any resolution.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, local resident Guni Devi highlighted the severe health hazards caused by the road's condition.

“Flying dust and pollen have created a health hazard for people residing in the nearby areas, especially for those running businesses along the roadside,” Devi said.

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to commuters, the protesters insisted they had no choice but to block the road.

“We have approached the concerned authorities, including district administration, several times; however, no work has been initiated,” added Devi.

Local people blamed the local MLA, Sapam Kunjakeshor Singh, as well as the district administration, for the deplorable condition.

They warned that the blockade would continue until road construction work begins.