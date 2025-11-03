Limit outside referrals, trust Tripura’s new facilities: CM Saha to govt doctors

Agartala, Nov 3: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, urged government doctors to refrain from referring patients outside the state unless absolutely necessary, stating that the government is committed to strengthening healthcare facilities within the state.

Addressing a programme, Saha said that most people who meet him during the "Mukhamantri Samipeshu", a weekly public grievance redressal initiative, raise health-related concerns and often request referrals outside the state for advanced treatment.

“We have already opened nine super-specialty departments at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, and four more are in the pipeline. If patients continue to seek treatment outside the state, then why has the government established super-specialty healthcare facilities here? It reflects a lack of confidence among both doctors and patients,” the Chief Minister remarked.

According to GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Sankar Chakraborty, the number of referral cases has declined from over 900 in 2024 to around 500 till October this year.

The Chief Minister also pulled up two medical colleges, Santiniketan Medical College, a private institution, and the society-run Tripura Medical College (TMC), for their poor performance in the recently declared MBBS examination results.

“The media has reported unsatisfactory results from these two colleges in the first-year MBBS examination. The government will not tolerate any compromise in medical education and if necessary, we will extend all possible assistance,” he said.

Saha further informed that the competent authority has agreed to introduce 50 additional MBBS seats in Tripura Medical College, with a formal notification expected soon.

At present, Tripura has 400 MBBS seats across its three medical colleges, he added.

PTI