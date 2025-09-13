Limison D Sangma elected as Meghalaya Assembly Deputy Speaker

Shillong, Sept 13: Limison D Sangma on Friday was elected unopposed as the new Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.

The election of the three-time NPP legislator from Raksamgre to the post of the Deputy Speaker was announced by Speaker Thomas A Sangma in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma escorted the new Deputy Speaker to his chair.

“I welcome you to this high office. Together, we will strive to maintain the dignity, efficiency, and inclusivity of the Assembly, ensuring it continues to stand as a true temple of democracy for the people of Meghalaya,” the Speaker said.

He added: “The role of the Deputy Speaker is not only to assist the Speaker in the orderly conduct but to embody the value of neutrality, dignity and democratic process.”

In his address, Limison said: “I have learned that true leadership is not about holding power, but about serving the people with humility and integrity.”

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma congratulated the newly elected Deputy Speaker and expressed confidence that the latter would help maintain the Assembly’s legacy of high decorum and ensure continuity in its proceedings.

Outgoing Deputy Speaker Timothy Shira also congratulated Limison.

