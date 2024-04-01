Lightning strike claims life of 10-year-old in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 1: A 10-year-old boy lost his life in a lightning strike in Manipur while strong wind accompanied by rain inflicted widespread damage to houses, agricultural fields and livestock shelters.

The victim, residing in Bishnupur district, was staying in a residential agriculture quarter at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.



The lightning struck near the Lamphelpat residential quarter amidst heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorm swept some parts of the state on Sunday morning, inflicting severe burn injuries on the boy's head, shoulders, and right leg.



Later, the 10-year-old succumbed to his injuries at RIMS Hospital.



The storm, which struck around 9 a.m., left a trail of destruction, particularly impacting the villages of Khongjom Sangaikhong and Khongjom Keithel under Thoubal district, though there is no report of injury caused to the residents.



Deputy Commissioner A Subash of Thoubal district, accompanied by officials, assessed the destruction caused to a house by the rainstorm at Sangaikhong and extended monetary assistance to the victim's family.



Five days ago, rain accompanied by hailstorms struck many villages under Senapati district, including areas around Mao (Chingmei Khullen village) and Laii village under Paomata sub-division.

