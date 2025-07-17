Life size statue of Meghalaya freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem unveiled

Nongthliew, Jul 17: A life-size statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, one of Meghalaya’s earliest and most revered freedom fighters, was unveiled in Nongthliew on Thursday to mark his 190th death anniversary.

The statue was installed by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), a local social organisation, to honour Tirot Sing’s legacy as a fearless leader who resisted British imperial expansion. As the Syiem (chief) of Nongkhlaw, he opposed the British attempt to build a road through Khasi territory without consent.

When negotiations failed, he led a guerrilla war against the British starting in 1829. He was eventually captured in 1833 and died in Dhaka Central Jail on July 17, 1835, following the Anglo-Khasi War. Meghalaya observes this day as U Tirot Sing Day.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by HYC leaders, traditional heads, elders of Hima Nongkhlaw, and local residents, who paid floral tributes and observed a moment of silence. The event also featured traditional songs and speeches recounting the bravery and sacrifices of the legendary leader.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said, “This statue is a tribute to U Tirot Sing and all unsung heroes of the Khasi resistance. He fought for our rights, our identity, and our land. We urge the nation to give him the recognition he deserves in modern history books.”

U Tirot Sing is widely acknowledged as one of the earliest Asian rulers to resist British rule—his movement predating even the Revolt

