Leitlangpui Music Festival to showcase Mizoram’s cultural heritage from Nov 14-16

Aizwal, Nov 11: Ahead of the three-day Leitlangpui Music Festival in Mizoram starting on November 14 in Lunglei, Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii has invited the people of the state to come out in large numbers and participate in the fest.

Addressing the press at the Aizawl Press Club on Monday, the minister said that the festival aims to celebrate Mizoram’s cultural and musical heritage. Minister Lalrinpuii further announced that the event will include a showcase from the Museum of Leitlangpui (Lunglei) History.

To support the festival at Southern MIzoram, the Ministry of Tourism has allocated Rs. 25 lakh, the North Eastern Council has provided Rs. 10 lakh, and an additional Rs. 5 lakh has come from the State’s Tourism Department. An extra Rs. 20 lakh has also been requested from the state government, she informed.

In addition to performances by some of the state’s top artists, the festival will feature an artist village campsite, family play areas, and traditional food stalls, creating an inclusive space for all ages.

During the press conference, Lalrinpuii also shared insights into the history of music in Lunglei, noting that Mizoram’s first-ever music concert, the historic Serkawn Concert, was organised by H.W. Carter in the autumn of 1932.

The event will include Mizoram's largest beat competition, with a prize pool of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Bands selected through auditions across districts will compete for top honours.

The festival’s management has been outsourced to event teams Bbyanimals and Brighter Co., under the supervision of an organising committee chaired by the Lunglei DC.