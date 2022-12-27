Left and Congress issue joint statement, appeal voters to oust BJP

Agartala, Dec 27: In what appears to be a prelude to an electoral understanding between the opposition Left parties and Congress in the poll bound Tripura, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha and other members of the Left Front on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for electorates.

The parties have urged the voters to play an instrumental role in dislodging the BJP from the state that had allegedly unleashed a fascist regime in the state since its inception.



Although CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury claimed that TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman had also endorsed the joint appeal, who was not among the signatories of the statement.

"An unprecedented political regime was set in, in the state of Tripura since the formation of the BJP-IPFT alliance government led by BJP. Civil rights came under attack. The freedom of individuals had been imperiled. The elections have been reduced to farcical events. Intentional inactiveness of the administration, particularly of a section of the police administration has helped the ruling party to carry on their unconstitutional and undemocratic actions and indulged the miscreants abetted by the ruling party", the joint appeal said.

The statement also claimed that the BJP backed hooligans had been openly terrorizing the people of the state and even women were not being spared.

"Incidents like murder; terror actions, looting, and extortion of money are common features in the state. The means of livelihood are being destroyed. In places, the people are being evicted from their ancestral land and forced to live in exile.

The ferocious crimes against mothers and sisters are taking place in the state. The police avoid going after the culprits for political influence. On the contrary, they framed up cases against the victims. The rule of law has been replaced by the rule of the jungle", the statement added.

Urging people to play a pivotal role in ousting the BJP from Tripura, the signatories had called for a united fight.

"The signatories of the joint appeal have faith and high hopes for the peaceful, democratic-minded people of Tripura. We believe they shall never accept the situation that has been prevailing in the state. We undersigned, earnestly and sincerely call upon the people of the state, to spontaneously come forward cutting across political identity, religion, caste and community to raise a united voice of protest against this misrule and come forward to put an end to this 'Dark regime'.

We would also like to bring to the notice of the general administration and particularly to conduct the election in a healthy democratic atmosphere and ensure the right to vote is exercised for the police administration towards their inactive role, they should work impartially and restore rule of law in the state. Ahead of the ensuing assembly election, we appeal to the Election Commission to take proactive measures", the statement added.

Reacting sharply on the political development, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma claimed that a political understanding between the Congress and CPIM could never succeed. "For years, Congress workers were politically tormented by the CPIM when it was in power. Those Congress workers would never accept this political formation".

Apart from that, Deb Varma also asserted that the development once again proved the strength of BJP before people. "This joint statement is proof of BJP's growing strength. The opposition has realized that they can't defeat the BJP alone and that is why they are trying to get help from each other. But, all their efforts would be foiled", he added.

TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman who is out of Tripura for treatment purposes, said that although he agreed on some points, he was not a part of the statement.