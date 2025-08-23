‘Law stronger than weapons’: Lalduhoma calls for united fight against drugs, AIDS in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 23: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday warned that drug abuse is the biggest challenge confronting the State, engendering both crimes and the spread of AIDS.

Inaugurating the 15th conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA), he called for united efforts to confront what he described as “a struggle for both physical and spiritual wellbeing”.

Meanwhile, Lalduhoma announced new measures to strengthen governance, including the creation of an inquiry wing in the State Lok Ayukta with three police service officers on deputation.

He also referred to the recruitment of 259 constables this year, through “one of the most transparent selection processes in Mizoram’s history”.

The Chief Minister urged the officers to balance duty with family life and underlined that “law is a stronger tool than weapons”.

He praised the police for helping keep Mizoram one of the most peaceful States in the country, but stressed the need for vigilance as drug trafficking networks continued to exploit the porous Myanmar border.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister K Sapdanga admitted that law and order had deteriorated in the State, stating that Mizoram’s streets were “no longer safe at night” as drug addicts roamed freely.

He announced that the police would launch a special drive from September 1 to reinforce safety, particularly for women and children, and ensure that the addicts did not pose any threat to lives and property.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl, and the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department intercepted four vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6) and seized a huge consignment of drugs.

The operation, carried out between Keifang and Seling villages along the Aizawl-Champhai highway, about 60 km from here, led to the arrest of eight persons – all residents of the State.





By

Correspondent