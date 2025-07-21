Landslides wreak havoc in Mizoram; one dead, key highway cut off

Aizawl, July 21: Relentless rains over the weekend triggered widespread destruction across Mizoram, leaving one man dead and causing major disruptions to road connectivity due to multiple landslides in Mamit and Aizawl districts.

The deceased, identified as Rotluanga (40) from Hortoki village in Kolasib district, was buried alive after a stone quarry collapsed near Sairang village early Sunday morning. He had been living in a rented house adjacent to the quarry, which was swept away in the massive cave-in. His body was recovered around noon after an intense search operation involving local volunteers and excavators.

Mamit district, bordering Tripura, was among the worst hit. Landslides at five locations completely severed National Highway-108, the lifeline connecting Aizawl to Tripura. As a result, Mamit town is now accessible only via Bairabi in Kolasib district.

Meanwhile, a fresh landslide at Pukpui temporarily cut off Aizawl’s access to Lengpui Airport.