Landslide kills mother and child in Manipur; 1 injured

Imphal, July 30: In a tragic incident, a landslide struck Manipur’s hill district on Sunday night, resulting in the death of a mother and her child.

The incident occurred in Dimthanlong village of Tamenglong district, where the landslide hit the home of Ringsinlung Kahmei, claiming the lives of his wife and child, while Kahmei, a constable in the Manipur Police Department, remains in critical condition and was airlifted to the capital city, Imphal, for further treatment this morning.

Landslides are common in Manipur's hilly terrains during the rainy season, and Tamenglong District, in particular, is known for such events.

The region’s steep slopes and loose soil create hazardous conditions during the rainy season. The remote parts of the district are often cut off during the rainy season, as landslides occur frequently in those areas.