Landslide blocks road between Aizawl's Chanmari and Ramhlun

Aizawl, July 2: Due to incessant rains over the past 48 hours, multiple landslides have been reported across Mizoram, causing significant disruptions and damage.

Early Tuesday morning, a landslide in Aizawl's Zuangtui locality destroyed three houses. No casualties have been reported so far. Moreover, the route between Chanmari and Ramhlun has been blocked due to landslides.

As precautionary measures, the Local Council of Aizawl’s Salem Veng has evacuated 20 families to safer locations.

The landslides have caused significant damage to property and infrastructure across the state.