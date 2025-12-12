Land hurdles stall major power projects in Meghalaya, says NEEPCO

Shillong, Dec 12: Power-deficit Meghalaya cannot develop power projects as land acquisition has been a major hurdle in the State.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Executive Director Jayanta Sarma said: “Government of Meghalaya cannot provide us land and locals are not ready to part with their lands.”

Unlike other States, the Government of Meghalaya is “not the owner of land”, and the Forest Department of the State possesses only 5 to 6 per cent of the total geographical area. As Meghalaya is a Sixth Schedule State, the land belongs to the people.

Due to this reason, several power projects in Meghalaya cannot be developed although NEEPCO is eager to execute these projects for the benefit of the State and country.

Citing an example, he said: The Mawphu or the Wah Umiam III Hydroelectric Project (85 MW) is stalled since locals are not ready to part away with their land.

Another examples are a “proposed pumped storage project” and the 800-MW Wah Umiam project.